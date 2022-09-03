Once upon a time there was a door in the Exercise Yard of the Old Busselton Courthouse.
When the yard was in use, people 'staying' sometimes scratched their initials into it and the City of Busselton wants to hear those stories.
Advertisement
The city believes the names and initials are mostly from around the 1970's.
People in the community are invited to share their stories of overnight stays in the Gaol Cells at the old Courthouse.
The city has heard there are quite a few people out there who might have had a short stay - mostly for some minor misdemeanour.
The city would like to record anonymous stories about these misadventures because they really show the times - when the town was small and everyone knew everyone, and the police might throw you in the lock up ... just because... you got in a minor fracas outside one of the four pubs... couldn't walk in a straight line so shouldn't drive... hadn't paid your fines....needed time out... And who knows what else.
The stories will be used in the Gaol Cells at the Courthouse - either through print or voice recordings giving visitors an insight into the complex's contemporary history.
The story can be shared through a recording on a mobile - using the video function with the camera turned off the person or in written form.
The questions below might assist in describing the situation:
Make sure that your voice is easy to hear and words are as clear as possible.
All contacts will remain confidential unless agreed to otherwise, although permission is needed to make the stories public.
Interested people should contact Cultural Development Officer - Jacquie Happ on 9781 0335 or email: jacquie.happ@busselton.wa.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.