Upcoming Western Australia horse racing events

This article is in partnership with Neds.
Western Australia has plenty of upcoming race events. Perfect for anyone wanting to take an outing to the races with friends or family. You can watch your favourite horse or bet on races such as the Busselton races.
Western Australia racecourses hosts many racing events throughout the year. And this is because Western Australia has garnered a reputation for having some of the greatest racecourses in Australia. Prestigious events such as the million-dollar Railway Stakes, the distinguished Perth Cup, and Inter Dominion races.
One of the most famous race venues is the Kalgoorlie racecourses which host an average of 25 racing events per annum. And Perth's Ascot Carnival is one of the most sought-after racing event in Western Australia.
Track: Ascot
Distance: 1600m
Prize Money: $1,000, 000
Date: 19th November 2022
Track: Ascot
Distance: 1200m
Prize Money: $1,000, 000
Date: 26th November 2022
Track: Ascot
Distance: 1800m
Prize Money: $1,000, 000
Date: 3rd December 2022
Track: Ascot
Distance: 1400m
Prize Money: $250, 000
Date: 5th November 2022
Track: Ascot
Distance: 1600m
Prize Money: $500, 000
Date: 19th November 2022
Track: Ascot
Distance: 2100m
Prize Money: $250, 000
Date: 17th December 2022
Track: Ascot
Distance: 2400m
Prize Money: $400, 000
Date: 31st December 2022
Track: Ascot
Distance: 1400m
Prize Money: $150, 000
Date: 15th October 2022
Track: Ascot
Distance: 1400m
Prize Money: $150, 000
Date: 29th October 2022
Track: Ascot
Distance: 1000m
Prize Money: $150, 000
Date: 29th October 2022
Track: Ascot
Distance: 1600m
Prize Money: $200, 000
Date: 12th November 2022
Track: Ascot
Distance: 1100m
Prize Money: $150, 000
Date: 12th November 2022
Track: Ascot
Distance: 1500m
Prize Money: $150, 000
Date: 12th November 2022
Track: Ascot
Distance: 1400m
Prize Money: $200, 000
Date: 3rd December 2022
Track: Ascot
Distance: 1800m
Prize Money: $150, 000
Date: 31st December 2022
The Racing and Wagering Western Australia (RWWA) is currently listed as a State Government body. Racing and Wagering Western Australia is an entity created to promote fairness in the Western Australia horse racing world. The RWWA aims to protect the welfare of greyhound racing, harness racing, and metropolitan and country thoroughbred racing on the west coast.
Australia offers online betting websites if you prefer placing your bets online, such as Neds. There is a variety of betting apps that provide clients with virtual black books. These apps and websites provide updates on upcoming racing events in your area, provide match fixtures, and present users with statistics and favourites.
Alternatively, you can visit a betting shop in your area to place your bets.
Yes, of course! You can bet on a horse not to win a race.
Betting on a horse not to win is called a 'lay bet' in the horse racing world. Lay bets are expensive. You will be required to pay the initial betting fee times the actual odds of the racehorse in the current betting market.
At the moment, the racehorse bets that pay out are the accumulators.
If you place an accumulator bet, the horse that you bet on needs to win or place. If your horse of choice wins or places, then you are set to earn a lot of interest on your bet.
This is a list of some of the upcoming racing events in Western Australia. This calendar is the perfect way to monitor your favourite racehorses in advance. Mark the dates and prepare yourself for an exciting experience! Get your black book out to participate in horse race betting in the upcoming season.
Gamble responsibly. Contact the Gambling Helpline for free and confidential support, information and counselling on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.