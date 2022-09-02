Upcoming Western Australia horse racing events

You can watch your favourite horse or bet on races such as the Busselton races.

Western Australia has plenty of upcoming race events. Perfect for anyone wanting to take an outing to the races with friends or family. You can watch your favourite horse or bet on races such as the Busselton races.

Horse racing in Western Australia

Western Australia racecourses hosts many racing events throughout the year. And this is because Western Australia has garnered a reputation for having some of the greatest racecourses in Australia. Prestigious events such as the million-dollar Railway Stakes, the distinguished Perth Cup, and Inter Dominion races.

One of the most famous race venues is the Kalgoorlie racecourses which host an average of 25 racing events per annum. And Perth's Ascot Carnival is one of the most sought-after racing event in Western Australia.

Here's a list of upcoming races in Western Australia for the rest of 2022:

Group One Race Events

Railway Stakes

Track: Ascot

Distance: 1600m

Prize Money: $1,000, 000

Date: 19th November 2022

Winterbottom Stakes

Track: Ascot

Distance: 1200m

Prize Money: $1,000, 000

Date: 26th November 2022

Kingston Town Classic

Track: Ascot

Distance: 1800m

Prize Money: $1,000, 000

Date: 3rd December 2022

Group Two Race Events

Lee Steere Stakes

Track: Ascot

Distance: 1400m

Prize Money: $250, 000

Date: 5th November 2022

WA Guineas

Track: Ascot

Distance: 1600m

Prize Money: $500, 000

Date: 19th November 2022

Ted Van Heemst Stakes

Track: Ascot

Distance: 2100m

Prize Money: $250, 000

Date: 17th December 2022

Perth Cup

Track: Ascot

Distance: 2400m

Prize Money: $400, 000

Date: 31st December 2022

Group Three Race Events

Northerly Stakes

Track: Ascot

Distance: 1400m

Prize Money: $150, 000

Date: 15th October 2022

Asian Beau Stakes

Track: Ascot

Distance: 1400m

Prize Money: $150, 000

Date: 29th October 2022

Prince of Wales Stakes

Track: Ascot

Distance: 1000m

Prize Money: $150, 000

Date: 29th October 2022

WA Champion Fillies Stakes

Track: Ascot

Distance: 1600m

Prize Money: $200, 000

Date: 12th November 2022

Colonel Reeves Stakes

Track: Ascot

Distance: 1100m

Prize Money: $150, 000

Date: 12th November 2022

RJ Peters Stakes

Track: Ascot

Distance: 1500m

Prize Money: $150, 000

Date: 12th November 2022

AJ Scahill Stakes

Track: Ascot

Distance: 1400m

Prize Money: $200, 000

Date: 3rd December 2022

La Trice Classic

Track: Ascot

Distance: 1800m

Prize Money: $150, 000

Date: 31st December 2022

Frequently asked questions

Who owns racing and wagering Western Australia?

The Racing and Wagering Western Australia (RWWA) is currently listed as a State Government body. Racing and Wagering Western Australia is an entity created to promote fairness in the Western Australia horse racing world. The RWWA aims to protect the welfare of greyhound racing, harness racing, and metropolitan and country thoroughbred racing on the west coast.

Where can I place a bet on horse racing events in Australia?

Australia offers online betting websites if you prefer placing your bets online, such as Neds. There is a variety of betting apps that provide clients with virtual black books. These apps and websites provide updates on upcoming racing events in your area, provide match fixtures, and present users with statistics and favourites.

Alternatively, you can visit a betting shop in your area to place your bets.

Can you bet on a horse not to win?

Yes, of course! You can bet on a horse not to win a race.

Betting on a horse not to win is called a 'lay bet' in the horse racing world. Lay bets are expensive. You will be required to pay the initial betting fee times the actual odds of the racehorse in the current betting market.

What horse bet pays the most?

At the moment, the racehorse bets that pay out are the accumulators.

If you place an accumulator bet, the horse that you bet on needs to win or place. If your horse of choice wins or places, then you are set to earn a lot of interest on your bet.

Conclusion

This is a list of some of the upcoming racing events in Western Australia. This calendar is the perfect way to monitor your favourite racehorses in advance. Mark the dates and prepare yourself for an exciting experience! Get your black book out to participate in horse race betting in the upcoming season.