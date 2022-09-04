Major Crash Investigation Section is investigating a fatal crash in Kalgup (near Busselton) in the early hours on Saturday September 3.
About 2.30am, four occupants were travelling in a Holden Commodore on Kalgup Road when it left the road and hit a tree.
A passenger in the vehicle, a 25 year old man, died at the scene of the crash.
Two male passengers in their 20s received serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, a 25 year old woman, also received injuries.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information to assist in this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au
Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can be uploaded via:
https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/kalgupcrash
