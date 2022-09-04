Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

WA Police investigate a fatal crash near Busselton

Updated September 5 2022 - 12:01am, first published September 4 2022 - 11:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File image.

Major Crash Investigation Section is investigating a fatal crash in Kalgup (near Busselton) in the early hours on Saturday September 3.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.