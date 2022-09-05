Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Geographe Marine Research call for help with new whale monitoring project

September 5 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geographe Marine Research chair Ian Wiese (right) and director Frank Eckler at The other side of the Moon observation point. Picture by Therese Sayers.

Geographe Marine Research (GMR)has announced a new project to document the size of the whale migration along the South West Coast this spring.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.