Geographe Marine Research (GMR)has announced a new project to document the size of the whale migration along the South West Coast this spring.
Chair Ian Wiese said GMR aimed to achieve a clearer picture of the number of migrating whales passing Cape Naturaliste, and how many go into Geographe Bay on their migration.
"This new research will compliment whale research projects in the South West, and add to our knowledge bank about the whale migration," Mr Wiese said.
"Until now, research has mainly focused on the numbers of whales passing through the Bay, but we know many travel past further out to sea.
"GMR will monitor both sides of Cape Naturaliste at the same time over two fortnights this month and in November.
"This month's observation will be held from September 10 to 24th. The dates in November are currently being finalised."
Mr Wiese said the monitoring sites would be at Bunker Bay on the Geographe Bay side of the Cape and 'The Other Side of the Moon' carpark via a 2WD road on the west side of the Cape.
"Unfortunately, due to roadworks on the Sugarloaf access road, it will not be possible to monitor from Sugarloaf this year," he said.
"GMR is also building its volunteer taskforce to assist with the monitoring programme."
Interested volunteers can contact him at ian@marineresearch.org.au for more information.
GMR, a non for profit organisation, was launched in June last year to promote whale conservation and whale environments through targeted world-class research in the South West of Western Australia and through collaborations with other research organisations.
