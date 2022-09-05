It has been nearly 20 years since Lindsay Ross lost his son David in the Bali bombing tragedy.
On October 12, 2002, a bomb went off at the Sari Club in Kuta Bali, killing 202 people, 88 of those were Australians.
But what has brought him forward to speak publicly is the news of the bomb maker, Umar Patek's early release from prison.
Not only that, but the outcry of negativity that has come along with the announcement.
Mr Ross said the timing of the announcement was "lousy" and his grief did feel different compared to other years and anniversaries.
"One of the problems people have is that Indonesian law is very different to Australian law and we don't have the right to interrupt that, like they don't have the right to interrupt ours," he said.
Mr Ross said he had no doubt that Patek was radicalised at the time he made the bomb.
"I have no right to say if he is still or not," he said.
"What I have seen and read, albeit the timing is lousy, I can only take it on face value.
"If this guy has become deradicalised and is willing to help deradicalise other people then we have to believe.
...the issue is the hate we keep perpetuating and years and years to come we are still hating.
"He has a better chance of doing that than a white westerner."
While Mr Ross misses his son and thinks of him every day, he is not angry anymore and he was surprised people who were not directly involved were angry.
"I think a part of that is I have been on a huge journey since David passed away," he said.
"I had a marriage breakdown, I have remarried, I have done all sorts of things and those thoughts are back there.
"And yet all these people still hang on to this and they weren't involved.
"I'm only talking about me, I know others involved who are still angry and they have their reasons for that.
"Some people have said to me 'this guy killed your son' and he didn't, he was part of it but not the only one.
"Whether he did or didn't isn't the issue, the issue is the hate we keep perpetuating and years and years to come we are still hating."
Sitting down to speak with Mr Ross in Busselton last week, I couldn't help but wonder how he had been able to live without hate, given the trauma he had experienced.
"None of your major life decisions are made up of one thing," he said.
One thing that stood out for Mr Ross though, was when he met with a work client in Kuala Lumpur who was Muslim, for the first time since David passed away.
"When I turned up he greeted me at the door which was unusual and he brought me in," he said.
"He took me to their lunch room and the entire staff were there and they sat me down and apologised to me for a Muslim having killed my son.
"For two hours we talked about what Islam meant to them, they read bits of the Quran and explained to me what they thought a jihad was.
"He said it was a battle you had every day, not a battle with infidels or other Muslims but a battle with yourself.
"There were a lot of tears and cuddles and I left two hours later thinking 'calling these Bali bombers Muslims is like calling every Christian a fundamentalist'.
"Why should I blame Islam or Muslims for David's death any more than I should blame a Christian - it's just not right."
The support he and the Kingsley Football Club group received in the aftermath of the incident was amazing, Mr Ross said.
"In a really bad situation I have meant some wonderful people," he said.
David turned 20 years old the August before he passed away.
He was a "great" footballer who was part of the team that won the flag for the Kingsley Football Club reserves.
Mr Ross said the boys had decided at the start of the year that they would have an end of year trip, even if they lost.
Football is still a big part of Mr Ross' life and he visits the Kingsley Football Club every so often.
"I think the hard part is when I go up and see the Kingsley games," he said.
"It's not the game itself, it's the guys that used to play with David, who are now 40 and married with kids.
"I see them around the club and you can't help but wonder where David would have been."
Early on in Mr Ross' grief was that he felt "robbed".
"He just got to 20 and we were changing from a father child relationship to a friend relationship," he said.
"I could call him up and go have a beer, so I felt robbed of that."
Mr Ross always makes sure he has a beer with his son on his birthday.
Every year the Kingsley Football Club hold a veterans game as a way to remember the players and fundraise for charity.
Mr Ross said he would be going to a game to catch up with everyone but would be in Canberra for the actual anniversary on October 12.
"Part of me says I would like to be involved in Kingsley but the other part says it's probably good I'm not," he said.
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
