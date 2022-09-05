It's been seven long years since Busselton City FC bought home the Premier League Mens trophy and on Sunday City did just that with two games in hand.
Versing Bunbury United who are sitting bottom of the table City knew they had a good chance in bringing it home early but weren't prepared to presume the win with putting out a very strong side.
City had to fight hard when United put pressure on the team early and City goalkeeper Captain Adam Guthridge had to make a couple of spectacular saves.
Jaxon Rynvis and Cameron Best both controlled the backline passing the ball around with ease giving Lewis McConnon and Mattia Comelato freedom to run down the flanks to push the ball forward.
Central midfielders Danny Kane, Hafizullah Gulzari and Tom Jowitt showed great composure on the ball looking for the easy passes to get the striker Martin Ryan or attacking Midfielders Ricky Tuse and Richard Manurki all who came close to scoring.
Ryan had a great game and scored three amazing goals for City while in the second half City coaches Anthony Mills and Shane Russell made some substitute decisions which saw Jack Garnham smash the ball into the back of the net.
Cameron Goldsmith and Andreas Theodosiades showed excellent class giving opportunities for their team.
Coaches Mills and Russell couldn't have been more happy with the results after working so hard all season.
