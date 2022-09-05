Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Busselton City FC win league trophy with two games to spare

Updated September 5 2022 - 5:41am, first published 5:38am
Busselton City premier mens team celebrate their trophy with win over Bunbury United. Picture by Sharon Cowley.

It's been seven long years since Busselton City FC bought home the Premier League Mens trophy and on Sunday City did just that with two games in hand.

