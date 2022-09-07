Gym coach Scott Hook thinks more teenagers and young people are becoming aware of the benefits of regular physical activity, rather than turning to fitness simply to fit into a smaller dress size.
"I think we're moving more towards a more athletic mindset, people being aware of the long-term benefits of exercise rather than, 'I need to lose weight'," said the affiliate manager of Vasse Strength & Conditioning (VSC).
"Here [at VSC], we see losing weight as a byproduct of athleticism."
Growing up in Shark Bay, Mr Hook was an "overweight teenager with a drinking and smoking problem".
He started exercising to improve his self-confidence and never looked back, turning-down a scholarship in mining engineering to become a personal trainer - much to his mum's dismay.
"She was gutted," he said. But that gave him extra impetus to stick with it, and "now she's proud".
He said more education was needed to point people in the direction of fitness that was accessible to them.
"The problem with the fitness industry is we're not beating obesity anymore," Mr Hook said.
"We're not really chipping into the real health benefits; we're meeting people who are ready to make a change and are already looking down that line."
If I didn't believe what we're doing is the most kick-arse thing for humanity then I wouldn't be doing it.- Scott Vasse
Mr Hook, 35, hopes to still be training at age 90, and believes his "inclusive" approach to fitness will help him achieve that goal.
"If I didn't believe what we're doing is the most kick-arse thing for humanity then I wouldn't be doing it," he said.
VSC was opened in 2018 after Mr Vasse moved to the Busselton are from Perth where he was working as a CrossFit personal trainer.
"Perth was getting quite saturated with these bigger facilities," he said.
If someone comes into VSC wanting six-pack abs, Mr Hook and his fellow coaches - including his wife and business co-owner, Madison Hook - teach them to focus on the journey, rather than the destination.
Their goal is to provide a fitness facility that everyone can be a part of, "to help people live happier and healthier lives".
But individualising the fitness experience is crucial to convincing people to come back.
"Every person is at a different stage of their journey and everyone is a different personality type. It comes down to, what do you need because of your age, weight, style and makeup, your past experiences," Mr Hook said.
He aims to help people reach their "maximum potential, no matter what that looks like for people".
Mr Hook believes "with dedication and consistency, you can have whatever you want - you just need to work for it".
