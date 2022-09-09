The City of Bunbury Mayor Grant Henley spoke with the Mail after hearing the news of Queen Elizabeth's death on September 9, 2022.
Queen Elizabeth II visited Busselton on two occasions, one in 1954 and then again in 2000.
"I join with I am sure all of our community in observance of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on their behalf to the royal family and the people of the United Kingdom," Mayor Henley said.
"The Queen touched many peoples' lives during a dutiful 70 years as monarch including many local people during several visits to Busselton.
May she rest in peace."
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
