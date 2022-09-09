Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

When the Queen came to town: South West remembers monarch's visits | Video

Jemillah Dawson
By Jemillah Dawson
Updated September 9 2022 - 6:20am, first published 4:00am
The Queen visits Busselton, WA in 1954 (Footage: State Library WA)
Queen Elizabeth II during her visit in 2000. Picture from City of Busselton.

The City of Busselton Mayor Grant Henley spoke with the Mail after hearing the news of Queen Elizabeth's death on September 9, 2022.

