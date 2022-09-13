Dunsborough Town Premier Ladies sealed their first ever league title with an impressive 11-2 win over Football Margaret River on Sunday.
Leading by example team captain April Kara was a problem from the start putting in a player of the match performance and three goals.
Jamie Rushack, Finlay Godden, Claire Mitchell, Cary's Vane, Nicole Roque, Danica Bailey with the other goals to round off a great day.
Through grit, hard work and determination Dunsborough flew under the radar with an unbeaten second half to the season winning seven of their last nine games with two draws.
The team has been working hard over the last few years trying to build it to a better standard and promote women's football in the area.
Dunsborough's women's just missed out last year finishing second in the league and losing a cup final.
This year Dunsborough were a bit concerned at how small the squad was.
The team had a big blow in first game of the season with captain April Kara being sidelined with a broken toe for six weeks.
The upside was the promotion of two juniors, Carys Vane and Karri McDowell into their first season of senior football and have both played nearly every game
First half of the season was up and down and Dunsborough were sitting mid table, with some good wins and close losses.
With the good news of Kara returning, another blow was when star midfielder Claire Mitchell went back to Ireland for a holiday for five weeks but by this time the team and new signings were finally starting to gel.
Big turning point at the start of Dunsborough's unbeaten run was beating Haypark 2-0 away from home.
Dunsborough will play in the cup final vs Dalyellup on Sunday hosted at Dunsborough playing fields, 1pm kick off to hopefully round off a great season with a league and cup double.
