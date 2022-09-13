Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Dunsborough Town Premier Ladies team seal their first league title

Updated September 13 2022 - 12:37am, first published 12:03am
Dunsborough Town Premier Ladies won the club's first premiership against Football Margaret River. Picture is supplied.

Dunsborough Town Premier Ladies sealed their first ever league title with an impressive 11-2 win over Football Margaret River on Sunday.

Local News

