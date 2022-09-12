Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

South West Football League 2022 | Women's finals week 1

Updated September 12 2022 - 7:38am, first published 12:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Busselton women's team have sealed their spot in the grand final after defeating minor premiers Bunbury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.