The Busselton women's team have sealed their spot in the grand final after defeating minor premiers Bunbury.
It was a tight low scoring affair which saw Bunbury scoreless in the first quarter while Busselton kicked two points.
Busselton kicked its only two goals for the match in the second term, while Bunbury got on the scoreboard with two behinds.
Bunbury kicked its one and only goal for the match in the third quarter while Busselton kicked two behinds.
Busselton were scoreless in the last term but Bunbury's two behinds was not enough to steal the win from the Magpies.
The final score was 1.4.10 to 2.5.17.
Donnybrook hosted Harvey Bulls for the other finals women's match on the weekend.
Both teams struggled in front of goals, with Donnybrook kicking three behinds in the first quarter to Harvey's one point.
The Bulls were scoreless in the second term, while Donnybrook struggled to get a goal with another four behinds.
Harvey were able to even the score in the third quarter with a goal, while Donnybrook again kicked one behind.
However, Harvey were unable to score again the last term, while Donnybrook finally kicked one major along with four behinds.
The final score was 1.12.18 to 1.2.8.
Donnybrook will now have to play Bunbury to win a spot in the grand final.
In the colts, Dunsborough will get a second chance to earn their inaugural spot in the grand final when they play HBL next week.
Dunsborough lost by seven points to Bunbury, while Busselton was knocked out by HBL.
Bunbury will now play minor premiers Carey Park next week.
