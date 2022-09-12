In the final game of the regular season Geographe hosted the Collie Power soccer club at their home ground Barnard Park.
Collie made the long journey with only 10 men, so played the game out a man down.
Geographe used the man advantage to work on possession play and finishing off the season in style.
The first half saw long periods of dominance by Geo, although the first goal took longer than they would perhaps like given the upper hand.
Our star Midfielder got the club off the mark with a strong header off a corner to make it 1-0.
Soon after centre forward Euan McFadyen found himself alone in the box after a squared ball across goals and after getting it stuck in his feet, hammered it home off the defender for 2-0.
Left winger Ashton Stojanovski was unlucky not to get his own having several chances in front of goal.
Silky work between right winger Jamie King and midfielder Josh Maisey eventuated in a low hard cross to which striker Ben Hanna-Polkinghorne put away first time to go in 3-0 at the break.
Geo took control into the second half but started a little lazy and let Collie in with several chances, who were unfortunately not to score early.
Geo got another through great wing play again before Collie hit back with 2 in quick succession.
Allan Augusto, Josh Nicholls and Joe Chapple got the backline in order and managed to steady the ship before McFadyen got his second to help seal a 5-2 win and Geographe FC to finish mid-table with plenty to show in their first year of premier league reserves.
They have a chance to truly cap their season next week with an appearance in the SW Cup final against Dynamoes FC for their last game of the season.
'Oban Group' player of the day went to Josh Maisey with his slick footwork baffling the Collie opposition.
GBFC players and coach would really appreciate a strong showing of support as they attempt to take out the Premier Reserves SW Cup next Sunday 18th 11am KO at Dunsborough playing fields.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.