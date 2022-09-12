Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Geographe Seasiders Football Club defeat Collie Power

Updated September 12 2022 - 2:15am, first published 2:08am
Joe Chapple working hard in defence for Geographe. Picture is supplied.

In the final game of the regular season Geographe hosted the Collie Power soccer club at their home ground Barnard Park.

