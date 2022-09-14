Join the e-bike revolution

Revolution E-Bikes is helping customers all over the South-West enjoy the benefits of owning an e-bike.
They are the only local e-bike store, and established the business after wanting to help people of all ages and abilities to get out and enjoy riding.
"The e-bike is the key to this experience," co-owner Glenn Meyer said.
"Especially in the South-West where we have access to such great paths, trails and facilities. People can go a lot further with an e-bike, enjoying the ride much more with not as much effort."
Revolution E-Bikes have the South-West's largest range of e-bikes with over 18 models to choose from, and they are sure to have a model to suit most people.
The team can match their products to the specific requirements and size of an individual, guaranteeing customers a long-term investment in fun, fitness and freedom.
There has recently been a massive upswing in the popularity of e-bikes as people look to join the E-Transport movement.
Glenn said that people can "save money on fuel costs and commuting while getting exercise, despite the myth that riding an e-bike is cheating."
"We live and breathe e-bikes, it's what we do everyday - we are the specialists," he said.
"We offer everything from road and commuter style e-bikes, through to higher powered off road e-bikes and e-trikes."
At Revolution E-Bikes, they have sourced high quality frames and components from all over the world, guaranteeing a quality e-bike.
"We back the quality of our e-bikes with an industry leading two years warranty on all the electrics including the Bafang Motors and LG batteries," Glenn said.
We also provide a range of specialist e-bike accessories including car racks, cleaning kits and e-bike locks to name a few. If you're looking for more information go to revolutionebikes.com.au or visit them in store at 65c Strelly Street, Busselton.
