When the Queen came to town: South West remembers monarch's visits

As the world continued to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96, residents in the South West flocked to social media to share their memories of Her Majesty's two visits to the region, some 46 years apart.
The Queen visited Busselton on two occasions, once in 1954 and then again in 2000.
"I join with I am sure all of our community in observance of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on their behalf to the royal family and the people of the United Kingdom," Busselton Mayor Henley told the Mail.
"The Queen touched many people's' lives during a dutiful 70 years as monarch including many local people during several visits to Busselton. May she rest in peace."
Margaret River local Raeleen Stevenson shared her own memories of meeting the Queen in 2000, including the special commemorative edition of the Busselton Dunsborough Mail she still has to this day.
"Rewind 22 years to the 31st of March 2000 - Mum and I took [my children] Emily and Rory to Busselton with freshly picked roses from the garden at the farm," she said.
"It was such an unforgettable day, and the crowd was huge."
Ms Stevenson said it was a delight to see her children excited to see the Queen, waving their Australian flags.
"What a day and what a moment when the Queen said hello to Emily and Rory, and accepted our humble bouquet of roses."
Bunbury photographer David Bailey moved to Australia with his family from England when was about eight years old.
He remembered his parents, particularly his mother and also grandmother, were strong monarchists.
But David's connection to the Royal Family was strengthened with numerous opportunities to photograph them.
His first encounter was with Princess Diana and Prince Charles in Bunbury in 1983.
In the late 80s, he was working for the News Limited-owned Sunday Times, which meant his photos of the Queen traveled nationwide.
Mr Bailey and another photographer were assigned to cover the visit and were having a conversation when suddenly they heard a voice say "nice day", to discover it was the Queen speaking.
"We didn't even see her coming," he said.
"She stood there for a couple of minutes and we talked about the weather and then she walked off."
His third encounter came in the 90s, when he was sent to Karratha to photograph the now King Charles III in 45 degree heat.
"The Fleet Streeters were dropping like flies," Mr Bailey said. "One fainted and one had the glue in his shoes melt."
Charles was an hour late to the photo op through the sweltering gorge, leaving the press struggling in the heat.
"There was no shade and we were all wearing hats but I had a thumping headache," Mr Bailey said.
Afterwards, staff were able to enjoy a drink in a tent and Mr Bailey said he was snuck up on again.
"I nearly fell off my chair because out of nowhere I heard this bleating obvious comment, 'rather warm isn't it?'" he said.
In 2000, Mr Bailey attended the Queen's visit of a new wing at UWA.
"I was allowed to move through and follow her through the whole building," he said.
"Her effort that she put in was incredible.
"I think she would research wherever she went and she would know what's going on. She wanted the people around her to feel like she knew about them and relate to them."
South West resident Miriam Avery shared a photograph of a special moment captured when she was just eleven years old.
"When my brother served on the HMS Ark Royal with Prince Andrew, they had a family day where all parents and family were invited," she wrote. "So Andrew invited his mum, and so did my brother... and hence we had the special privilege to meet Elizabeth!"
The Queen received a photo of Miriam's sister on her horse, dressed up as the monarch herself.
"I will never forget how genuinely interested she seemed in our lives and the photographic gift she was given," said Ms Avery.
"She was beautiful, kind and listened to us."
Next week the Mail and the Margaret River & Districts Historical Society look back at celebrations, including the planting of the Margaret River Oak Tree, for the Queen's 1953 coronation.
