Holiday homes management is once again on the City of Busselton agenda for its meeting on September 21.
The council proposes to change its local law to regulate the registration and management of holiday homes within the district.
This would control the use of holiday homes, reduce the time within which a manager must respond to issues, and increase penalty costs for holidaymakers.
The council has proposed the local law be amended to reduce manager response time from 24 hours to 12 hours, "because a dilemma arises around a response time that may be considered reasonable", according to the council agenda.
"'Reasonable' may be almost immediate for a management agency with multiple staff, but this might not be the case if a sole person is appointed as manager," the agenda states.
The council also proposes to increase infringement penalties as "the current penalties were set some 10 years ago" and therefore increases would be "appropriate" and in line with the Perth consumer price index.
Penalties for breaches of the local law are currently set between $150 and $400 and the act allows for maximum infringements of up to $500. The council is proposing to raise penalties by about $50 for guests who don't comply.
These proposed amendments have already been presented to council, and on June 8 council resolved to give local public notice and the opportunity for feedback.
Responses are now in and, overall, feedback for the shortened response time indicated "broad support for faster resolution of matters seriously impacting on amenity and enjoyment of property".
Twenty-six responders stated they broadly supported the changes and 16 did not. However, of the 16 who said they did not support the overall changes, seven stated they did not support the reduced response time as they felt that an even shorter response time should be required.
While most submissions spoke in support of the increase in penalties, three submissions spoke against it. This matter is also considered to have "broad support".
This month's meeting will have the council consider the submissions, to determine whether to make the amendments.
The other issue on the agenda related to holiday homes is registration, and a draft policy will be presented to the council defining "guidance on the scope and nature of conditions that the City will consider when issuing new holiday home registrations and considering renewal or cancellations".
The draft policy will define and make available publicly, information for manager, owners, occupants and guests regarding expectations and obligations regarding management of pets, sleeping arrangements (limiting it to inside), storage and removal of rubbish, signage and contact information, and maintenance and availability of services.
It will also outline responsibilities of attendants to "not cause nuisance to normal amenity in the area", including noise, amplified music, smoke, odours, light and barking dogs.
