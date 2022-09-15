Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

City of Busselton council meeting to discuss Bushfire Notice Review

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated September 16 2022 - 4:11am, first published September 15 2022 - 12:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Busselton will once again discuss its Bushfire Notice Review after the item was put on hold for two bushfire seasons. File picture

The City of Busselton will recommence discussion of its Bushfire Notice Review, which received backlash from residents in 2021 over concerns about cost, environment and amenity impacts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.