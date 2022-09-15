The City of Busselton will recommence discussion of its Bushfire Notice Review, which received backlash from residents in 2021 over concerns about cost, environment and amenity impacts.
In the 2021 proposal, properties located within the City of Busselton fell into one of four categories ranging from an urban area to a rural bushfire prone area.
The proposal included changes to requirements to remove or trim vegetation near houses, as well as increased requirements for boundary firebreaks in some rural-residential areas.
Properties located in urban bushfire prone areas were also required to meet bushfire safety standards.
Due to the proposal backlash, the review was put on hold for the 2021 calendar year and the council ruled that the current Bushfire Notice would remain in place for the 2021/22 and 2022/23 fire seasons.
On September 21, the item will be brought back for discussion at the council's monthly meeting.
The Bushfire Notice is a set of local government regulations that requires landowners to manage fire risk on their own properties.
The current Bushfire Notice has remained "substantially unchanged for over 10 years", and during that time there has been "significant changes to state level regulations in relation to development of communities within bushfire prone areas", according to the council.
"Substantial new development and changing climatic conditions" have also triggered a need to review the structure and requirements of the Notice, the council says.
In its meeting agenda, the council gives a number of reasons for wanting to review the existing Bushfire Notice, including that it is difficult to apply consistently, and in many contexts does not clearly specify what is required of landowners.
Further, council says in many urban areas the current notice requires vegetation management and these areas are not identified as bushfire prone areas.
The council proposes to continue the review process, but with "a different and more structured approach to consultation than has been applied in the earlier phases of the review".
At this month's meeting, the council will discuss whether to develop a reference group comprising community members, representatives of key community stakeholder groups, Bush Fire Advisory Committee members and councillors.
It will also discuss developing a broader engagement strategy to inform the review, and whether to engage specialist advice from a qualified bushfire consultant to facilitate the review.
Further, the council will propose undertaking a series of meetings with the reference group to discuss and seek feedback, and the possibility of developing a draft Bushfire Notice for consultation.
The council will also propose carrying-out broader community consultation in the form of face-to-face workshops and online information sessions on the draft notice, as well as incorporating community submissions and further revising the draft notice for council consideration.
It is recommended that the council undertakes "a comprehensive review of the bushfire notice in a manner which ensures that community engagement and values are carefully balanced with mitigation of bushfire risks".
It will be suggested that the council requests a further report on the matter by the end of the 2023 calendar year.
