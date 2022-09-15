Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development will host conference in Mandurah

Updated September 15 2022 - 5:32am, first published 5:24am
Scuba divers have spotted a number of new tropical species at Rottnest Island like this Moorish idol. Picture is supplied.

WA's fishing, diving and beachcombing community has given valuable insight into how tropical fish species are adapting to a changing climate, with a new report card to be delivered at the State NRM and Coastal Conference in Mandurah.

