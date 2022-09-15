Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Dunsborough Waste Facility nearing capacity, City of Busselton to build new cell

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated September 19 2022 - 10:37pm, first published September 15 2022 - 10:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Dunsborough Waste Facility is approaching capacity and City of Busselton will build a new cell for the waste which - at current waste volumes - should be full in four years. File picture

The Dunsborough Waste Facility is approaching capacity and City of Busselton has been considering tenders for the supply of a liner for a second landfill cell so the facility can continue to take waste.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.