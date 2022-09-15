The Dunsborough Waste Facility is approaching capacity and City of Busselton has been considering tenders for the supply of a liner for a second landfill cell so the facility can continue to take waste.
At the next council meeting on September 21, Oliver Darby, Director, Engineering and Works Services, will recommend council accepts a tender priced at $778,766.66 from LMI Group Investments Pty Ltd.
The Dunsborough Waste Facility's landfill Cell 1 - the lined portion of the facility suitable for the disposal of municipal solid waste - is almost full. To continue landfilling at the facility, Cell 2 is required to be constructed.
The new cell - to be lined with a special geosynthetic liner - is calculated to provide a further four years of landfill at current disposal rates and volumes - assuming current growth rates remain, the council agenda stated.
However, the facility has capacity for at least a further three cells, providing capacity for a further 14 years, according to the agenda.
If endorsed by council, it is expected it would enter into a contract with the supplier by early October 2022.
The works at Dunsborough Waste Facility are scheduled to commence in January 2023 and to be completed before April 2023.
