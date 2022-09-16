Wilde Design and Construction took out the 2022 HIA CSR South West Home of the Year award for its custom built project in Capel.
The Busselton builder was recognised at this year's HIA CSR Regional Western Australian Housing Awards lunch held at Eight Willows Retreat.
Inspired by Rural Australian Shed Architecture, the judges were impressed with not only the design and attention to detail in the construction, but the innovative use of maintenance free materials as well.
HIA WA Executive Director, Michael McGowan praised the home as, well designed to complement its natural surroundings.
"It makes an impressive and harmonious impact on the location and allows for sweeping river views at the rear of the home," he said.
This year's HIA CSR Great Southern Home of the Year was awarded to Home Group WA Great Southern for their display home, The Procida, in Bayonet Head.
"It's a spacious and well zoned family home that has huge market appeal," Mr McGowan said.
"The judges commended the well thought out design and faultless construction detail."
Other notable winners included:
Dunsborough's Bluewater Building Co - awarded the South West Innovation in Lightweight Housing of the Year for their project in Eagle Bay.
South West Building Company - awarded South West's Innovation in Housing of the Year for their project in Dunsborough.
TR Homes - Innovation in Lightweight Housing of the Year award for Great Southern with a modular home in Bremer Bay.
In addition to the top award, Home Group WA Great Southern took out a number of awards including Affordable Housing of the Year.
