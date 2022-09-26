Large ocean swells through winter have caused dune erosion along the beach north of Yallingup, posing a potential hazard to beachgoers.
Ongoing coastal erosion at the site has resulted in several sections of limestone outcrop now being exposed. Limestone walls and cliffs are a common feature along the Leeuwin Naturaliste Ridge.
Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA) officers will monitor the sand cliffs and seek advice as required as to whether remediation is needed, a DBCA spokesperson said.
"The site has been taped off and signage has been installed warning visitors of the potential safety risk. DBCA recommends that members of the public do not go near these eroded cliffs given the potential safety concerns," the spokesperson said.
A resident photographed a sand cliff that had been inscribed with a 'tag' and sent the photos to the Mail.
Commenting on the photos, the DBCA spokesperson said the department "condemns the vandalism of the exposed limestone cliff face photographed".
"This type of activity impacts the natural amenity of the area and is an offence under the Conservation and Land Management Regulations 2002," the spokesperson said.
City of Busselton Director Engineering and Works Services, Oliver Darby, said the city is "currently working with the DBCA in this area to assist them in mitigating potential risks caused by further coastal erosion".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.