Pedal power pushes friend forward on massive bike journey

A huge bike journey across WA will kick off this weekend on the Busselton Foreshore, aimed at raising $40,000 for Brain Cancer Research.
Karen Crutchlow will cycle 3700+km via a coastal route from Busselton Jetty to Albany, on to Bremer Bay and Esperance and then north to Norseman and east along the Eyre Highway to Eucla.
The trip will take almost seven weeks, with an average distance of 100km per day and just one day a week to rest.
In 2013 Nina Concannon was given four years to live. With a young family, she wanted to extend this time frame, so she headed to Karen Crutchlow's workshop 'Can We Eat to Cheat Cancer?'
Karen had been living with breast cancer since 2006 but, since meeting Nina, and her work as a health coach, she had come to appreciate the limitations faced by those with brain cancer.
"Brain cancer kills more children in Australia than any other disease and more people under 40 than any other cancer. We need to reduce the catastrophic side effects of some treatments and develop minimally invasive treatments," she said.
Karen and Nina became good friends, and in 2019 decided to raise funds for research through Willpower on Wheels (WoW), a bike ride across Australia.
Both admirers of world-renowned Australian neurosurgeon Prof. Charlie Teo's work, the pair decided to make the Charlie Teo Foundation central to their fundraising goal, and planning and training for Willpower on Wheels began in earnest.
Not long after, their plans were hampered by family matters, bush fires, and the COVID-19 pandemic, before at the end of April 2020, Nina was told a new tumour had been detected in a different part of her brain.
She called upon Prof. Teo's surgical skills after she said surgeons within the State were unable to help, and flew across the country with Karen in August 2020 while husband Tim stayed back to look after their three girls.
The surgery was successful, but left Nina with significant paralysis down her right side, deaf in her right ear and with impaired vision.
"Watching Nina's determination to regain her health, mobility, and independence despite the seemingly insurmountable hurdles, and witnessing her constant supply of optimism, acceptance, and positivity despite the dire prognosis, it became apparent to me that the challenge of a bike ride paled into insignificance in comparison," said Karen.
"Although Nina has received medical advice that she will never be able to ride a bike again, her determination to be a part of this adventure has us looking at using a tricycle for her.
"When Nina hears the word 'impossible' she sees an opportunity to shift people's perceived expectations of the human spirit.
"The aim of this is for Nina to ride the final kilometre, to complete the journey with me, with us both cycling into our city together, finishing where it started, at the beautiful Busselton Jetty."
The ride will begin at the Busselton Jetty on Saturday September 24, and is anticipated to finish on November 7.
Karen will be supported by retired Registered Nurse Susan Kennedy, along with a support vehicle carrying spare cycling gear, and medical supplies needed to help Karen manage her health.
The return journey will see Karen head back to Norseman and then west to Hyden, Narrogin toward Manjimup, Bridgetown and Nannup before ending again at the Busselton Jetty.
To follow the ride and show your support, visit www.facebook.com/WillpoweronWheels
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.