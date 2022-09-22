Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Pedal power pushes friend forward on massive bike journey

September 22 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nina Concannon and Karen Crutchlow at the Busselton Foreshore, where Karen's huge 3700+km bike ride will depart this weekend. Picture: Skygrove Media

A huge bike journey across WA will kick off this weekend on the Busselton Foreshore, aimed at raising $40,000 for Brain Cancer Research.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.