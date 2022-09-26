Busselton holiday home-owners and managers will have 12 hours to respond to complaints under a new direction carried at this month's council meeting.
The City of Busselton agreed to change its local law to regulate the registration and management of holiday homes within the district.
This will control the use of holiday homes, reduce the time within which a manager must respond to issues, and increase penalty costs for holidaymakers.
A question came from a member of the public about whether a 12-hour response time meant 12 business hours or 12 hours from the time of the complaint.
It was ascertained that the 12-hour response time was from the time of the complaint, and that if a complaint was urgent - for example an urgent noise complaint - then it should be directed to and dealt with by police.
The council has also agreed to increase infringement penalties in line with the Perth consumer price index.
Penalties for breaches of the local law - which were set between $150 and $400, with a maximum infringement up to $500 - will be raised by $50 for guests who don't comply.
Community feedback for the shortened response time indicated "broad support for faster resolution of matters seriously impacting on amenity and enjoyment of property", the meeting agenda stated.
The council also agreed to adopt a draft policy related to holiday homes registration. It includes information for managers, owners, occupants and guests regarding expectations and obligations for a range of issues including management of pets, sleeping arrangements (limited to inside), storage and removal of rubbish, signage and contact information, and maintenance and availability of services.
It also stipulates attendants should "not cause nuisance to normal amenity in the area" including noise, amplified music, smoke, odours, light and barking dogs.
