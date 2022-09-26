Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Holiday homes policy amendments carried at City of Busselton council meeting

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated September 26 2022 - 3:36am, first published 12:00am
Holiday home-owners will now have 12 hours to respond to complaints. File picture

Busselton holiday home-owners and managers will have 12 hours to respond to complaints under a new direction carried at this month's council meeting.

