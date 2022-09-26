City of Busselton has agreed to recommence its Bushfire Notice Review, which received backlash from residents in 2021 over concerns about cost, environment and amenity impacts.
The council will continue the review process, but with "a different and more structured approach to consultation than has been applied in the earlier phases of the review".
The decision was made at the September 21 council meeting.
A reference group comprising community members, representatives of key community stakeholder groups, Bush Fire Advisory Committee members and councillors will be developed.
Council will adopt a broader engagement strategy to inform the review, and will engage specialist advice from a qualified bushfire consultant.
Council will also undertake a series of meetings with the reference group to discuss and seek feedback, with a view to developing a new draft Bushfire Notice for consultation.
Council plans to carry-out broader community consultation in the form of face-to-face workshops and online information sessions on the draft notice, as well as incorporate community submissions and further revise the draft notice for council consideration.
Council will undertake "a comprehensive review of the bushfire notice in a manner which ensures that community engagement and values are carefully balanced with mitigation of bushfire risks".
A further report on the matter will be submitted by the end of the 2023 calendar year.
The previous draft Bushfire Notice received backlash when it was put forward in 2021 because it proposed properties located within the City of Busselton fell into one of four categories ranging from an urban area to a rural bushfire-prone area.
The proposal included changes to requirements to remove or trim vegetation near houses, as well as increased requirements for boundary firebreaks in some rural-residential areas.
Properties located in urban bushfire-prone areas were also required to meet bushfire safety standards.
Due to the proposal backlash, the review was put on hold for the 2021 calendar year and the council ruled that the current Bushfire Notice would remain in place for the 2021/22 and 2022/23 fire seasons.
The Bushfire Notice is a set of local government regulations that requires landowners to manage fire risk on their own properties.
