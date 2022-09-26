Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

City of Busselton to resume Bushfire Notice Review, community consultation

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated September 26 2022 - 4:54am, first published 12:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Busselton will resume its Bushfire Notice Review after the item was put on hold for two bushfire seasons due to community backlash. File picture

City of Busselton has agreed to recommence its Bushfire Notice Review, which received backlash from residents in 2021 over concerns about cost, environment and amenity impacts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.