Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

City of Busselton to build new landfill cell at Dunsborough Waste Facility

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated September 26 2022 - 3:39am, first published 12:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Busselton agreed to purchase a liner for a new waste facility cell, during its September 21 council meeting. File picture

City of Busselton will purchase a new liner for a second landfill cell at Dunsborough Waste Facility so it can continue taking waste after the existing cells are filled.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.