City of Busselton will purchase a new liner for a second landfill cell at Dunsborough Waste Facility so it can continue taking waste after the existing cells are filled.
The facility is nearing capacity and the new cell has been calculated to provide a further four years of landfill, at current disposal rates and volumes, according to the council meeting agenda.
The special geosynthetic cell liner will be supplied by LMI Group Investments at a price of $778,766.66.
The works to install the new cell at Dunsborough Waste Facility are scheduled to commence in January 2023 and to be completed before April 2023.
The waste facility also has the on-site capacity to build at least a further three cells, providing landfill capacity for a further 14 years, according to council.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.