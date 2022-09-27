Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Our Future

School students lead the way with enviro innovation

September 27 2022 - 10:00am
Schools across the Capes region participate in the Our Patch program run by Nature Conservation Margaret River Region.

Year 6 students from across the Margaret River region showcased some inspiring environmental solutions when presenting their annual projects from the Our Patch program run by Nature Conservation Margaret River Region.

