Puppy farmers are on notice this week as the state government looks to implement a centralised registration system for cats and dogs to help end the cruel practice in WA.
Under the system all pet owners in the state would be required to register their pets online using the system to help local governments identify illegal breeding activities.
The request for information looks to identify costs, timeframes, and technical aspects associated with its implementation.
Local Government Minister John Carey said it was a step in the right direction.
"The centralised system will ensure there is a consistent approach to dog and cat registration, no matter what local government area a pet owner lives in."
Minister Carey said it would help ensure the end of dog breeding for commercial gain.
"Parts of the legislation have already been successfully put to work, including the de-muzzling of pet greyhounds."
The centralised registration system for cats and dogs was a McGowan government election commitment and forms a core part of the Stop Puppy Farming legislation that passed State Parliament in December 2021.
It will replace the separate registration systems run by WA's 139 local governments, reducing red tape for councils and pet owners, and is expected to be operational in 2023.
