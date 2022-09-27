Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

State government calls for information to help end Puppy Farming in WA

By Catherine Massey
Updated September 27 2022 - 3:43am, first published 2:54am
Under the system all pet owners in the state would be required to register their pets online using the system. Picture is file image.

Puppy farmers are on notice this week as the state government looks to implement a centralised registration system for cats and dogs to help end the cruel practice in WA.

