Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Our Business

South West shines in Tourism Awards shortlist

Catherine Massey
By Catherine Massey
Updated October 5 2022 - 7:43am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Margaret River Region Open Studios has been named a finalist in the 2022 WA Tourism Awards. The event allows the public to connect with artists - such as Leon Pericles, pictured - in their homes and private studios. Picture: MRROS

South West businesses have been highlighted this month after a handful were listed as finalists in the 2022 Perth Airport WA Tourism Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catherine Massey

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.