South West shines in Tourism Awards shortlist

South West businesses have been highlighted this month after a handful were listed as finalists in the 2022 Perth Airport WA Tourism Awards.
The awards recognise excellence in tourism and provide a platform for businesses to raise their profile within the industry with seven finalists from Busselton and Dunsborough pinpointed among the many.
Regional businesses recognised included the Busselton Jetty Swim, Margaret River Region Open Studios, Shelter Brewing Co, Broadwater Resort, Origins Market, Pullman Bunker Bay Resort, Bina Maya Yallingup Escape, Eight Willows Retreat, Naturaliste Charters, Surfpoint Resort, and Black Brewing Co.
Broadwater Resort was a finalist in the accommodation category and manager Evan Lewis said his team had lots to be proud of.
"Becoming a finalist in the tourism awards serves as endorsement to the hard work and commitment of our entire team," he said.
"As we move into a more normalised travel economy post COVID, receiving this recognition as a finalist in the awards from our peers is an endorsement of quality, and is something that first time visitors to the region will look for."
Margaret River Region Open Studios chair Jim Davies said the announcement came on the heels of a "huge couple of weeks" for the event and its participating artists.
"Early indications show that our studios have had significant numbers of visitors and our artists have loved welcoming back art lovers from WA, interstate and overseas," he said.
"Arts and culture have enormous appeal to visitors to the Margaret River Region and we are blessed with an array of artistic talent and creative inspiration.
"Being announced as a finalist in the WA Tourism Awards will be wonderful news to our 168 artists."
Origins Market general manager, Pip Close said, "It is very exciting to be named as a finalist in these prestigious awards particularly given the difficult trading period due to the global pandemic.
"Despite this adversity, since opening in early November 2021, Origins Market has grown and developed into a destination for visitors to Busselton and the South West region, welcoming over 380,000 visitors.
"Our market celebrates the best of WA supporting emerging Western Australian makers, growers, artists and producers to connect with visitors and build an exciting and immersive experience for the visitor.
"With everything from street foods to sugary sweets, from photography to produce, from artists to artisanal breads, to handcrafted spirits, wines, ciders, meads and beers, Origins Market aims to be a destination where visitors can discover, and uncover, some of the hidden gems of WA," Ms Close said.
Tourism minister Roger Cook said the awards reflected a wide range of sectors in the tourism industry.
"Tourism makes a significant contribution to our economy. Now more than ever, it is important we celebrate the people and products that will help rebuild the industry," he said.
The region's finalists were among 102 other WA businesses across a total of 26 categories.
The winners are set to be announced at a gala dinner next month.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
