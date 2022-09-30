Busselton business-owner Narelle Keogh is passionate about interior design, and when she helps someone choose a "stunning" product for their home, she feels immense satisfaction.
The owner of Katandra Interiors prides herself and her colleagues on doing "beautiful work" and she has recently won an industry award to show for it.
"When you have clients that take advice and choose some beautiful things - we've just done some magical homes - when you walk in, wow, what a difference curtains and blinds make," Ms Keogh said.
"It's so nice to work with clients that appreciate nice things and get the difference between a basic blind and a good quality blind."
Katandra Interiors began life as Katandra Furniture Design in 1996 and switched to specialising in blinds and window furnishings in 2017.
Customers come from Busselton, Dunsborough and Margaret River - "people who are wanting nice window treatments, not so much your basic roller blind but something nice," according to Ms Keogh.
Most of the company's business comes from repeat customers and referrals, and the company prides itself on its customer service.
"We treat everybody really nicely and with respect and that goes a long way. We don't consider a job done until it's perfect," Ms Keogh said.
The biggest challenge for the team of eight is finding trained installers. Ms Keogh, a Busselton local, likes to employ her own installers instead of outsourcing.
In her experience, contractor performance can be "wham, bam, thank you ma'am - they're in and out, and they don't do the best job".
"Because we like to use our own installers and put them on staff and give them a vehicle and train them up rather than use contractors, that's like a double-edge sword for me because it's an expensive way to do it and time-consuming," Ms Keogh said.
"But you get better customer service and get a better install because the installer cares about what they are doing and spends time to do it right."
Ms Keogh said the COVID-19 pandemic was a good time for her business, as many people were using their money to do-up their houses rather than go away on holidays.
Katandra Interiors was named Star Performer of the Year at the 2022 Luxaflex Alliance Conference at the InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort in Queensland, which recognises outlets selling the Luxaflex brand of interiors.
Ms Keogh and her team were the highest performing regional dealership out of 180 shops across Australia.
Vera Meharg, Marketing Communications Manager, Luxaflex Window Fashions, said: "Katandra Interiors should be very proud of themselves, competing against many Luxaflex Gallery dealers nationwide, they outshone the competition and impressed the judges in all elements of the award."
