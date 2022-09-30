Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Our Business

Katandra Interiors Busselton named Star Performer at 2022 Luxaflex Alliance Conference

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated September 30 2022 - 4:57am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Television presenter Neale Whitaker with Katandra Interiors owner Narelle Keogh and salesperson Renae Harston at the 2022 Luxaflex Alliance Conference. Picture supplied

Busselton business-owner Narelle Keogh is passionate about interior design, and when she helps someone choose a "stunning" product for their home, she feels immense satisfaction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.