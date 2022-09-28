House of the Week | Style, location and space

BED 3 | BATH 3 | CAR 3
A rare opportunity has arisen to secure a piece of Dunsborough blue-chip real estate with a fully renovated three bed, three bath character home that's well positioned on a 923m2 north-east facing block.
There's the potential to build a three storey home, split into two blocks or a development with R60 zoning.
If you're looking for a great investment and a classical beach home then take the time to view this amazing home and all it has to offer.
Offering a large open plan living area with high ceilings and Jarrah flooring, the kitchen features loads of soft closing built-in cabinetry, ample bench space and 900mm appliances.
The king size main bedroom has an ensuite and large walk in robe. There's also an additional sunroom for relaxing and reading books.
The downstairs dining area is equipped with a woodfire pizza oven, fireplace, cathedral ceilings and access to rear yard.
There's also a great outdoor entertaining area with an underground pool and extensive timber decking.
Located only 75m to the aqua blue beach of Geographe Bay, parks and 250m to Dunsborough town, leave your car at home and walk to all the restaurants and cafes or simply take a stroll along Geographe Bay.
