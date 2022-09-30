A bittersweet milestone was met on Thursday night when Shelterbags were officially launched in Busselton to provide emergency relief to those experiencing homelessness during the state's ongoing housing crisis.
After just one year of hard work, and less than a month since the bags arrived in Busselton, more than 100 have already been given to people in the South West thanks to a steering committee developed by members of the Rotary Club, City of Busselton, and Combined Churches Welfare Committee.
Rotary Club of Busselton-Geographe Bay president Bernie Masters said the bags, which were the idea of Rotarian Ross Johnston, would keep people safe and warm if they were forced to sleep rough.
"We were overwhelmed by the support we received from the South West community for this project," he said.
"Without us making a public call for financial assistance, people and groups ... knocked on our door and donated sufficient funds to allow us to buy a full container load of 750 Shelterbags."
The bags are lightweight, swag-like, portable beds that provide warmth, and shelter for people unable to find accommodation.
They are made by Rotary Australia World Community Service (RAWCS) partnered with the ARK City of Refuge, a South African organisation that provides training, accommodation and support for homeless people - and are now available for distribution throughout Australia by Rotary Clubs.
"Shelterbags will work very well for people sleeping rough in the South west as they are warm, impervious to rain and incorporate a thin mattress to make sleeping comfortable," Mr Masters said.
"We've produced a card which lists all the groups and agencies handing them out and the days and times of the week when they can be visited," he said.
Recent findings from Homeless Monitor statistics have identified 230 people in Busselton alone sleeping on the streets or in their cars.
A key helping hand in the project was $20,000 from the City of Busselton's 'You Choose' community funding pilot program in 2021.
City of Busselton mayor Grant Henley said the Rotary Club of Busselton Geographe Bay should be proud of the outcomes.
"These will be a wonderful and practical resource for those displaced and homeless members of our community ... (and) will be of temporary assistance for those rough sleeping until other more long term solutions to their predicament can be pursued," he said.
Vasse MLA Libby Mettam said the project would give hope to the vulnerable.
"These durable, protective shelterbags will certainly be a comfort for those people caught-up in housing stress associated with affordability and availability," she said.
Shelter bags are now being handed out by various community group including St Vincent de Paul, St Mary's, Bay Life Cafe, St George's, Accordwest, and the Salvation Army.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
