House of the Week | Bounty of opportunities

BED 9 | BATH 5 | CAR MULTIPLE
5561 Caves Road can be purchased with, or separately, from two neighbouring titles of 58 and 64ha respectively. The property has four short stay apartments, a house and several sheds. It offers commercial potential and Caves Road access. The two larger properties have an abundance of outstanding potential homesites with views and multiple dams. They offer a rural lifestyle, five minutes from town and the beach.
Size, location and topography make these properties very special. Large pieces of spectacular farmland seven minutes from the town of Margaret River, and nine minutes from Surfer's Point are tightly held and rare to market.
Lot 61 has a fall of 44m from top to bottom. There's an "Infinity" dam near the top and three more dams in the creeklines. Extraordinary homesites abound, views extend to the top of the Leeuwin Naturaliste Ridge and there's even an ocean glimpse from the high point. Lot 700 extends over a kilometre back from Caves Road, offering elevation, peace and privacy.
Living here puts you at the epicentre, surrounded by exciting wine, food, forests, surfing, swimming, and boating. The community is vigorous, varied and very engaging. The commanding position will provide an ever changing vista through the cycle of seasons.
Those who know will understand the properties are future proof, and generations to come will thank you for your vision.
Looking to find your forever home? Check out our Open for Inspection map - click on each icon for details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.