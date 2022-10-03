Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Arum lily program welcomes Dunsborough, Meelup, Yallingup residents

October 3 2022 - 6:00am
Meelup Hill's Sally Porter, has not only claimed back her land from arum lilies but is now recruiting others to do the same. Picture: Taelor Pelusey

Landholders in Dunsborough, Meelup, Yallingup and surrounding areas are invited to join the region's biggest arum lily program and do their bit to protect regional reserves and the national park.

Local News

