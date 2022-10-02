After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the South West Wildflower Show will be welcomed back to Busselton this week in a new and improved format.
Displaying wildflowers from cultivated native plants, this years display will be jam-packed with talks, workshops, and demonstrations for locals and visitors to enjoy.
It is the first time the show will go ahead since the start of the pandemic after it was halted in 2020 by its previous coordinators the Uniting Church.
Geographe Community Landcare Nursery coordinator Rod Cary said a serious effort had been made this year to bring the show back, and he looked forward to showcasing the region's specimens in a different way.
"We will have specimens in jars from cultivated plants, as well as talks, workshops, displays, and demonstrations," he said.
"We want to promote wildflowers in the sense of native plants, as well as to get some new concepts and build a dedicated group of people who will organise it every year after."
The 95th year of the show will go ahead in Busselton's Old Courthouse this Friday and Saturday from 9am to 3pm.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.