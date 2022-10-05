Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Popular South West dive company implements disability and mobility issue friendly vessel in time for summer

Catherine Massey
By Catherine Massey
October 5 2022 - 6:30am
Swan Dive instructor Emma Korpivaara, co-owner Jesse Pesch, and diver Luther Frost-Barnes on the new accessibility lift. Picture: Catherine Massey

A popular South West dive company has upgraded their vessel in time for summer to improve access for customers with disability or mobility issues.

