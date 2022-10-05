A popular South West dive company has upgraded their vessel in time for summer to improve access for customers with disability or mobility issues.
Swan Dive in Port Geographe can now cater to anyone interested in diving for recreational or technical purposes with lifts and ramps implemented to help people on and off the boat.
It comes after co-owners Jesse Pesch and Matthew Vergone noticed a need for safer and easier access in their diving programs for people with limited mobility.
"We upgraded to a larger boat for this season to be able to take more people out, but also so we could include a diver lift," Mr Pesch said.
"It's good for people who might be getting older, not as fit, knee or hip issues, or who struggle to get up the ladder of the dive boat."
Swan Dive operate dives from the marina to Busselton Jetty and the HMAS Swan Wreck, and Mr Pesch said mobility issues had previously been a key factor in people choosing not to book a charter.
"We put the diver lift in for everyone to use," he said.
"It also gives us more opportunities to do disability diving programs because the lift is a lot safer ... and means they can come in and out of the boat effortlessly."
The company has three divers with disability who regularly join for shore dives, but thanks to the new additions they can now explore further out to sea.
Luther Frost-Barnes dives with a disability and said he was looking forward to swimming in deeper water this season.
"I could only go on the shore before, all the time I had to go on the shore," he said.
"Now, I can get on the boat and go diving out to sea."
Swan Dive has chartered recreational and technical dives departing every week, as well as disability programs.
The company also operate a sunset cruise in collaboration with Shelter Brewing Co and depart from the disability ramp at Busselton Jetty throughout summer.
For more information on the dives or cruises head to www.swandive.com.au
