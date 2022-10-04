Funding secured for Stage 3 works on the Lower Vasse River in Busselton

Funding for the third stage of sediment removal in the Lower Vasse River has been secured, set to focus on the section of river upstream from Strelly Street Bridge.
It is part of a multi-staged approach to reducing the nutrients in the river and improving its overall health with a total of $407,964 allocated towards the project.
The new funding comes from the State Natural Resource Management's Community Stewardship Grant Program and will see stage three commence when tenders and access to a dewatering site are determined.
City of Busselton Acting Director of Planning and Development Service Rachel Runco said details for stage three would be released once stage two is complete.
"The first stage of sediment removal works has allowed the City to better understand the process and challenges of dredging in a natural waterway and will prevent a significant amount of nutrients from being released to the river every summer, which are responsible for algal blooms," she said.
"The City will continue to work with the Lower Vasse River Management Advisory Group to further explore opportunities to improve the water quality and amenity of the Lower Vasse River."
Stage one of the project was completed in May this year and saw 630 tonnes of sediment removed over the course of seven weeks.
Stage two will take place in Autumn next year upstream of Causeway Road Bridge.
Community members are invited to attend an update on current water quality projects in the Geographe Catchment on Thursday night from 5.30pm to 7.00pm at the Geographe Bay Yacht Club.
Register online at https://bit.ly/3e4nIeE.
