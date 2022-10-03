Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Yallingup Boardriders Club have proved they're the best boardriding club in WA after a back-to-back Surf League victory at the weekend

Updated October 3 2022 - 4:56am, first published 2:04am
Yallingup Boardriding Club took out the top prize in the Surf Boardroom Surf League at the weekend. Picture is supplied.

Surf Boardroom Surf League wrapped up in windswept waves at Scarborough Beach over the weekend as the Yallingup Boardriders Club claimed their second prestigious win in just three weeks.

