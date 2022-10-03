Surf Boardroom Surf League wrapped up in windswept waves at Scarborough Beach over the weekend as the Yallingup Boardriders Club claimed their second prestigious win in just three weeks.
Last month the club took out the top prize at the Australian Boardriders Battle, proving they are the ones to beat across the state this year.
Despite tricky conditions at the weekend, the 30th edition of the prestigious event was one of the best and most tightly contested with Yallingup defeating longtime rivals Trigg Point, Margaret River and Scarborough in a nail-biting final.
Small waves and favourable early morning conditions created an exciting on-beach atmosphere as the clubs went head-to-head in hopes of securing WA's most prized trophies.
The unique Surf League format saw clubs nominate six surfers, with each surfers' top two wave scores added together for a combined team total.
Yallingup's team was made up of boardriders Otis North, Duke Nagtzaam, Dylan Vernon, Felix Leaver, Paul Paterson and Josh Cattlin who went all out with a consistent performance to post a combined total of 89.26 on their way to victory.
In a close second was Trigg Point on 87.95, Margaret River in third on 83.41, and Scarborough in fourth on 77.77.
"That was an epic final and all the boys were ripping today," said Yallingup's Club Captain Josh Cattlin.
"We've got a really good thing going on down at Yallingup at the moment and we're thrilled to take the win in what was such a close final," he said.
The Surf Boardroom Surf League forms an integral part of the Western Australian surfing scene, with the 30th pearl anniversary evidence of the event's place in the hearts of many WA surfers and clubs.
