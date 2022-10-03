Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Updated October 3 2022 - 4:58am, first published 4:26am
Busselton Water Polo is looking for new players to come and give the sport a go this summer. Picture is supplied.

With warmer weather on the horizon, Busselton Water Polo has put the call out for new players to come and give the sport a go this summer.

