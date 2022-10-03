With warmer weather on the horizon, Busselton Water Polo has put the call out for new players to come and give the sport a go this summer.
It comes as the club announces an exciting change to its season format with the introduction of Saturday game days.
The move was spurred by the club's desire to make the sport more accessible to the community, and to adapt to the constraints of lane availability at the Geographe Leisure Centre.
Busselton Water Polo club president Chris Love said the club was embracing the change and hoped to create a fun, family-friendly atmosphere at the GLC during its Saturday afternoon fixtures.
"Introducing game days to Saturdays will allow our juniors and women's team to play polo in a full-sized pool, which is so important for player development, growth and our competitiveness in the South West tri-series and WA Country Championships," he said.
The club is offering a 4 week 'come and try' option for just $20 and Mr Love said this was a great way for newcomers to get a feel for the sport, without the pressure of signing up for the full season.
A muster day will be held on October 10 at 5pm for juniors and 5.45pm for seniors, and the first Come and Try session will be held on October 12 at 5.30pm for juniors and 6.30pm for seniors.
For more information about Busselton Water Polo, visit www.revolutionise.com.au/busseltonwp/.
