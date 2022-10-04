New leaders step up as teams look to cricket season

FIRST-TIME captains Peter Crimp (Margaret River Hawks) and Josh Curtis (Cowaramup) will be looking to get the most out of their English imports when the Hawks and the Bulls take to the field in the first round of A-Grade cricket in the Busselton-Margaret River competition later this month.
Both southern clubs also have new presidents, with Elle Weston at Hawks possibly becoming the first female to be named as a club president in the BMRCA's 110-year history.
Meanwhile at Cowaramup, Ben Kirkham has taken over from Mark Barrett-Lennard as club president.
Crimp has been named this year's A-Grade skipper for Margaret River Hawks, who are importing Bedfordshire wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Winetraub to bolster their ranks in the quest for the Yates Shield and Barnard Cup.
Crimp is taking over as captain from Grant Garstone, who performed strongly for Hawks last year but has now moved to join Cowaramup.
Other prominent A-Graders who are expected to play for Hawks this season include allrounder Chris McLean, hard-hitting opening batsman Jay Wynd and ultra-dependable fast bowler Leigh Westcott.
...Elle Weston at Hawks possibly becoming the first female to be named as a club president in the BMRCA's 110-year history.
Sri Lankan allrounder Rumesh Silva has given Margaret River a further boost by attending training, leading to hopes that he will be available for the summer.
Quality left-hand batsman Shane Joyce, who showed his ability last season as a right-arm quick bowler, has his hands full as coach of the Busselton-Margaret River Junior Cricket Association's 16s representative team but will also play for Hawks when he can.
Key losses for the Hawks are likely to include Harvey Fisher (football), Cody Rodgers (moved to Perth) and Jordan Stanbury (playing for Vasse). The Hawks minor grades will be captained by Alistair McIlroy (B-Grade) and Alastair Wilkie (C-Grade).
Weston said the Hawks had started a novel Inclusions Program for young players 6 to 14-year-old. All are welcome at training on Thursdays from 4.30pm.
At Cowaramup, Josh Curtis (A-Grade) and Bill Cawley (C-Grade) will lead the two sides for the Bulls. Cowaramup's English import this season is fast bowling allrounder Drew Harbron, from Sleaford Cricket Club. He hopes to arrive for the Bulls' first game on October 16.
The Bulls did hope to have the services of champion Sri Lankan allrounder Kavy de Silva, but his application for an extended visa has not gone smoothly and his availability for the Bulls is now in doubt.
The Bulls will have a young A-Grade lineup, with Finn Barrett-Lennard, Archer Coates, Connor Oates and Jude Bowler-Wright playing alongside the likes of Fraser Oates and Shane Herbst, who will turn out for the Bulls when they can.
Cowaramup's C-Grade side will be led by Bill Cawley and is expected to feature names such as Quinn Giroud, Josh Fry, Jarrid Durham, wicketkeeper Matt Baker, Ben Kirkham and veteran Dan Williams. Cowaramup's No. 2 side has also agreed to play up to B-Grade in the BMRCA's T20 competition in January, enabling the competition to form even numbers of sides for all three grades.
Cowaramup veteran Ben Shepherd has put his hand up to coordinate Thursday training nights for the Bulls.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.