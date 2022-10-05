Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Macca's milestone: Birthday celebrations for Vasse stalwart

October 5 2022 - 1:00am
Neil MacDonald at the Vasse General Store, where he will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Monday, October 10. Picture Supplied.

Vasse community stalwart Neil MacDonald OAM is preparing to celebrate a milestone birthday.

Local News

