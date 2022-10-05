Macca's milestone: Birthday celebrations for Vasse stalwart

Vasse community stalwart Neil MacDonald OAM is preparing to celebrate a milestone birthday.
Affectionately known as Macca to many (and the 'Mayor of Vasse' to some), Neil turns 80 on Monday, October 10. The community are invited to pop into the Vasse General Store to wish him well between 3pm and 6pm.
Mr McDonald received an OAM in 2017, acknowledging decades of service including work with the Vasse and Districts Community Centre Committee, founding the Vasse Community Bowls Club, leadership roles with the North Jindong Volunteer Bushfire Brigade and the Vasse brigade, and a long list of years in service to community and sporting groups including decades with the Busselton Football Club.
Neil said he was excited to celebrate with family, friends, and the community.
"I love the community of Vasse and it would be great to have people come by the shop to say 'Hi' and 'Happy Birthday' on Monday," he said.
