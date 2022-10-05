Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Vasse MLA calls for respect on existing guidelines and planning for proposed Smith's Beach development

Catherine Massey
By Catherine Massey
Updated October 7 2022 - 6:17am, first published October 5 2022 - 6:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The recent proposal for a controversial $280m development at Smith's Beach in Yallingup. Picture is supplied.

Member for Vasse Libby Mettam has called for the state's existing planning framework to be upheld on a controversial $280m development proposed for Smith's Beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catherine Massey

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.