Member for Vasse Libby Mettam has called for the state's existing planning framework to be upheld on a controversial $280m development proposed for Smith's Beach.
Ms Mettam responded to the latest plan released for the popular spot, asking the WA government to respect its key planning documents and processes for the location.
The plan released for Smith's Beach Road in Yallingup presents a 'Coastal Tourism Village' with a 65-room hotel, campground, and 61 houses.
Also included is a surf life-saving club, tourist centre, liquor store, and venues for food and beverage.
"This framework took over two decades of detailed planning work and environmental investigation to develop," Ms Mettam said.
"Why is the State Development Assessment Unit even considering this proposal that does not meet the requirements for this iconic west coastal site?"
A key community concern in the fight against the development is its impact on the environment.
Other concerns for the proposed plan are the negative impact on the site's beauty, the high fire risk, an inappropriate fire management plan, and a lack of transparency in the decision making process.
A recent public consultation showed more than 2260 out of 2370 submissions wanted an environmental review into the plan.
"This level of public feedback highlights the strong community concern about this project," Ms Mettam said.
The existing framework is inserted into the Leeuwin Naturaliste Ridge Planning Policy and the City of Busselton Planning Scheme.
A spokesperson for the Environmental Protection Authority said assessment of the development's impact on the environment would be "rigorous".
"As part of the assessment process, the proponent is required to prepare an Environmental Scoping Document," they said.
An ESD sets out the form, content, timing and procedure of the proposal and will be available for public review before being approved by the Protection Authority.
"The Minister for Environment will consider the EPA's report and recommendations, and any appeals, before making a decision on whether or not the proposal can be implemented," the spokesperson said.
View the latest plan released for Smith's Beach online at https://bit.ly/3Mt2AeZ
