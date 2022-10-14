After almost two-and-a-half years, Busselton and Dunsborough will welcome its first cruise liner back in a milestone that is expected to inject millions of dollars into the tourism industry.
At the end of October almost two thousand cashed-up visitors will step off The Coral Princess and into the south west, marking the first of 11 ships expected to arrive over the next 12 months.
It's a significant step in the road out of COVID-19, that will allow many businesses to breathe a sigh of relief after struggling to stay afloat during the state's lengthy border closures.
Margaret River Tourism Association chief executive Sharna Kearney said the recommencement of the cruise ship luxury market was a significant opportunity for the region.
"Local tourism operators have suffered from the absence of cruise arrivals," she said.
"Being able to predict demand is important for businesses ... so the fact that shore excursions are booked by passengers in advance will be helpful for businesses."
More than 14,500 passenger will grace the south west shores over the entire 12 month season, plus seven thousand crew members.
Wineries, shops, restaurant, and attractions will benefit from the increased tourist numbers.
Mayor of Busselton Grant Henley said he was looking forward to seeing cruise ships heave into Busselton to promote the city as the main entry point for the region.
"I met with representatives of the cruise ship industry both for the ships and shoreside visitation," he said.
"They're all very excited to include Busselton on the calendar, and looked forward to the product that the region has to offer."
Vasse MLA Libby Mettam said small businesses in the region would be specifically grateful for the recommencement.
"Small businesses have remained resilient adapting to the challenges of the past couple of years. Visitors returning to the region will be no exception," she said.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
