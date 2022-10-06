A salon in a small south west town has joined the national stage after being listed as a finalist in the prestigious Australian Hair Fashion Awards.
Cinco Hair Boutique in Vasse opened just 4 years ago and will now go up against heavy hitters for Salon of the Year at a gala dinner in Melbourne next Monday night.
Known as Australia's longest running and most successful independent hairdressing awards program, AHFA recognises excellence in Australia's leading hairdressers, salons, businesses, educators and professional products.
Cinco Hair Boutique director Kendall Drake said she was proud of her team and what they had achieved.
"To have our salon in little Vasse named alongside the likes of Joey Scandizzo Salon, Toni & Guy and others in Sydney and across Australia is an absolute honour," she said.
"I always planned for Cinco to be more than a place to come and get your hair done, and it is, it's become a beautiful community."
The boutique is also listed as one of five finalists in Western Australia and the Northern Territory at the Australian Hair Industry Business Awards for State Salon Business of the Year.
Plus on a local level, the company and Ms Drake have been nominated in the 2022 South West Business Excellence Awards for Young Business Achiever, Micro Business, and Professional Services.
