Busselton is set to host one of Australia's biggest swimming festivals next year in a major event which will inject millions of dollars into the local economy.
Battle of the Beach, a four-day event, will be based at Busselton Jetty from January 25 to 28.
The event will include the Ocean Swim Festival, during which hundreds of competitive athletes and community swimmers will compete in front of thousands of spectators.
Swimmers will also compete in a series of national Open Water Championship events, providing athletes with qualifying opportunities for the respective Masters, Open, and Junior level events held later in 2023.
The different courses - over 5km, 7.5km and 10km - will be designed with Busselton Jetty as the central hub.
Outside of the water, several other activities will be made available to both competitors and spectators, including a floating cinema and food and hospitality pop-ups.
The event will be hosted by Swimming Australia and supported by Swimming WA and will be part of Tourism WA's Regional Events Program.
Tourism Minister Roger Cook said the event would boost local businesses in the area including cafes, restaurants and accommodation providers.
"The South-West is the perfect location for this event, with countless attractions and tourism experiences for out-of-region visitors to enjoy, from world-famous Margaret River wine and delectable gourmet produce, to the region's stunning beaches just waiting to be explored," Mr Cook said.
"This event is expected to attract thousands of visitors from across WA and from out-of-State, injecting millions into the WA economy."
Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the event was an "exciting" addition to the South-West's sporting calendar, and was likely to add "vibrancy and buzz" to the region.
"Battle at the Beach couldn't come at a better time, with the new direct flight between Melbourne and Busselton bringing interstate visitors to the region three times a week," Ms MacTiernan said.
"Events such as this help to grow the region's economy and support local businesses."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.