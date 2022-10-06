Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Busselton Jetty to host Battle of the Beach swimming festival in 2023

Updated October 6 2022 - 11:10pm, first published 9:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The iconic Busselton Jetty will play host to the four-day Battle of the Beach including the Ocean Swim Festival, and Open Water Championships in January 2023. File picture

Busselton is set to host one of Australia's biggest swimming festivals next year in a major event which will inject millions of dollars into the local economy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.