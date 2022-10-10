WA trout fishers will benefit from two fish-stocking events this year - and the community will be able to help release the fish.
Recfishwest is giving families the chance to participate in Troutfest at Drakesbrook Weir, Waroona on Saturday, October 15, 10am to 1pm, and Pemberton Trout Festival at Big Brook Dam on Sunday November 6, 10am to 1pm.
The public will help release rainbow and brown trout, while celebrating WA's freshwater fisheries and trying their hand at trout fishing.
Recfishwest, a state recreational fishing body, is partnering with the Shire of Waroona and Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) to host the sixth annual Troutfest community fish stocking event and celebrate all things trout and freshwater fishing.
There are around 10,000 freshwater licence-holders in the state's south.
Along with the chance to hand-release trout into our waterways, Troutfest will offer free rod hire and fly-casting tuitions, fly-tying demonstrations, a casting competition for kids and trout tips from the Australian Trout Federation.
Recfishwest CEO Dr Andrew Rowland said: "Troutfest is a great celebration of this fantastic fishery and has become a welcome fixture on WA's fishing calendar since its inception in 2017.
"It showcases the value that fish stocking plays in helping future-proof our fisheries and creating fish abundance for better fishing."
The Pemberton Trout Festival runs in partnership with the DPIRD, Pemberton Visitor Centre and the Shire of Manjimup and will celebrate 50 years of Fisheries Department (now DPIRD) management of the Pemberton trout hatchery.
The event was initiated by local fishing clubs including the Australian Trout Foundation, Southern Forest Freshwater Fishing Club and Western Australian Trout and Freshwater Angling Association.
Dr Rowland said: "Pemberton is the birthplace and 'spiritual home' of the South-West freshwater fishery, so it's great to be able to celebrate that history in this way. DPIRD already does a great job with its Pemberton-based trout hatchery and it's fitting to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the hatchery.
"Anglers visiting South-West freshwater dams, streams and rivers help inject more than $20 million annually into the regional economy, but there is great potential for growing the fishery and boosting that economic injection even further.
"We want to work closely with Government to create more places for people to fish for freshwater species, where they can catch fish in safe, accessible, and family oriented fishing locations."
Both trout stocking events are family-friendly and free, and no registration is required. Food and drink will be on sale at both events.
Troutfest: https://bit.ly/3CGSsM9; Pemberton Trout Festival: https://bit.ly/3yrV4uO
