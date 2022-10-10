Dunsborough's foreshore will once again be ignited with inspiration and crowds of visitors when a popular community art event returns following a one year hiatus due to COVID-19.
Sculpture by the Bay will take place for three days in March to showcase original art installations, with entries for the free event now open.
Thousands of tourists are attracted to the region each year for the event which is held as part of the Dunsborough Arts Festival.
Sculpture by the Bay coordinator Vicky Small said cancellation of this year's event had been a major blow to artists and businesses in the region.
"With having to cancel the event this year we were unable to support artists through the sale of their work," she said.
"The Committee is excited to see what works are on show in 2023, and we have already started to receive applications for both events."
Smaller artwork is set to be hosted at Christian Fletcher Gallery, which became a much-needed hub for artists to showcase their work when this year's event was cancelled.
Artists entered in the competition will be competing for a prize pool of 35 thousand dollars.
A highlight will be the return of the Small Sculpture Prize plus a new category for artwork that best presents the story behind the concept.
President of the Dunsborough and Districts Progress Association Jacquie Happ said she was excited to see locals at the festival once again.
"(We) are already progressing next year's program with a few more exciting art workshops included and local talent at the concerts," she said.
Entries for Sculpture by the Bay and the Small Sculpture Prize will close November 30, enter online at sculpturebythebay.com.au.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
