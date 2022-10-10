A film described by its makers as "authentic and heartfelt", that aims to demystify mental illness and highlight the role of unpaid carers, is screening at Orana Cinemas Busselton for Mental Health Week.
PIECES, commissioned by WA mental health charity HelpingMinds and made in Perth by Third Storey Pictures, tells the story of an art teacher and her recovery class who have been commissioned to make the backdrop for a professional dance performance.
As a documentary film crew records the process, they uncover the personal stories of the students and their battles with mental illness.
Director Martin Wilson, whose brother Daniel has lived with schizophrenia for 50 years, described PIECES as "a very personal project", and Daniel's struggle as having had "both a profound and terrifying long-lasting effect" on his family.
Daniel's carer is his father Keith Wilson, who was WA Health Minister from 1988-1992 and is a former chair of the Mental Health Council of Australia.
Director Mr Wilson said he wanted to "put the audience in the shoes of someone living with schizophrenia or other mental health challenges" and also have them "walk a mile in the shoes of someone who's a carer".
Film producer Nicole Ferraro, who grew-up in South West WA, said men in regional areas were "over-represented" in rates of suicide.
The world premier of PIECES took place at the south-west CinéfestOZ Film Festival in August. Ms Ferraro said it was "quite a thrill" to have her film premiered in her home town region.
According to the University of Queensland, there are at least 240,000 family members and friends across Australia providing ongoing unpaid care to someone close to them aged 16 and over who is living with a mental illness. The annual cost to replace this care with paid staff was estimated at $13.2 billion.
Member for South West Region, Jackie Jarvis, said one in five Australians would experience mental ill-health at some point in their lifetime.
"WA Mental Health Week offers another opportunity to reinforce the important issue of social and emotional wellbeing," Ms Jarvis said.
PIECES screens at Orana Cinemas Busselton until Friday, October 14 - as well as around the country. Buy tickets and view screening times at https://linktr.ee/piecesfilm
