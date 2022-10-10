Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
What's on

Mental Health Week: PIECES feature film aims to demystify mental illness

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated October 10 2022 - 5:03am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PIECES characters Tom and Violet backstage. Picture by Martin Wilson

A film described by its makers as "authentic and heartfelt", that aims to demystify mental illness and highlight the role of unpaid carers, is screening at Orana Cinemas Busselton for Mental Health Week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.