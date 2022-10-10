Dunsborough author, Stephen Twartz, is launching the second instalment of his book series inspired by his family's experiences with intergenerational trauma.
The first book, called The Veiled Thread, was released in 2020 and tells two interwoven stories about World War I and its aftermath. It follows a man who goes to war in the Australian Light Horse and grapples with the emotions he brings home, and also tells the story of how his experiences affect his grandson.
The second novel, called The Severed Cord, also interweaves two stories - one old and one new - while delving into the lives of two characters from the first story. A third book is also underway.
Mr Twartz said the second book, though a sequel to the first, could be read as a standalone story. It centres on Aboriginal stockman Jimmy, who goes through the war "and comes home a changed person".
"As a result, he has great difficulty in resuming his previous life. In fact, the events of the war alienate him from his beloved family and his beloved people," Mr Twartz said.
It also follows Harry - the grandson from the first book - as he is dealing with the effects of trauma having been passed down from his grandfather, and how it plays out in his own life and his relationships.
The author described the story as "quite a page turner, because there's lots of action in it and lots of adventures and drama".
The series was inspired by Mr Twartz's own grandfather, who went to war in Palestine. The new book is set in Palestine, the New England area of New South Wales, and Bangladesh.
Mr Twartz said he hoped readers who enjoyed the first instalment would be keen to read the second.
"We are all influenced by the past. The past does live with us through epigenetics and inherited trauma - trauma that comes from fighting a war and having bullets aimed at you. You come home and have families and kids and pass this on through the epigenetic mechanism," Mr Twartz said.
Mr Twartz, who is also a geologist and artist, said he looked at writing as "another canvas for me to paint on".
He said his expertise in geology - which took him around the world - would be apparent in his writing.
"[Geology] teaches you observation, appreciation of landform, and the evolution of planets," he said.
"[In Dunsborough] we live on landscape that is probably two to 2.5 billion years old. Living here in this environment, it seeps into your concepts of the world ... "
Mr Twartz will be speaking at Dunsborough Library on Thursday, October 13 at 6pm. Register at https://bit.ly/3emCuNZ
