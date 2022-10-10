Men gathered this week for a special event in Busselton to mark the junction of Veteran's Health and Mental Health week.
Presented by Man Walk, the event highlighted challenges like PTSD and saw the group walk and talk the length of the Busselton Jetty on Monday morning.
Each year 4.4 per cent of the Australian population will experience PTSD, with this number jumping to 17 per cent each year among veterans alone.
Busselton Man Walk coordinator David Barton said he wanted to engage veterans through the walk to highlight they weren't alone in their struggles.
"There's a whole range of levels of PTSD that can affect people, so anything we can do to encourage veterans to participate is a positive ongoing strategy that can be part of the solution," he said.
Psychologist Laima Kuliukas spoke on mental health issues from her time counselling with Open Arms, the national peak health organisation for veterans.
Open arms WA Regional Director Paul Blakey said the event was about starting conversations to develop knowledge and understanding of veteran trauma.
"It's an opportunity to show they are not forgotten and ensure we bring information regarding our services to them and the community."
For more information on Man Walk events, call David Barton on 0428911224.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
