Men gather for a special event in Busselton on Monday for Veteran's Health and Mental Health week.

By Catherine Massey
Updated October 10 2022 - 6:29am, first published 6:00am
The Man Walk's Darren Berson and Colin West, Psychologist Laima Kuliukas, Open Arms attendees Paul Blakey, Rob Goulden, The Man Walk Busselton coordinator David Barton, and Open Arms attendee Sean Hewitt. Picture: Catherine Massey

Men gathered this week for a special event in Busselton to mark the junction of Veteran's Health and Mental Health week.

