Hitting the right notes: Van Morrison to launch new SW music hub

Excitement will ignite Busselton's city centre next weekend when a renowned Australian band launch a new live music room at Albies Bar and Bistro.
The Australian Van Morrison Show set is the first in a long list of touring acts that will grace the freshly laid stage, fronted by Scottish born singer-songwriter Steve Boyd.
In a performance that will give just a taste of what's to come in the warmer months, 'A tribute to the man and the music' will see Boyd honor great Celtic artist Van Morrison with a special Irish set.
Mr Boyd said he was looking forward to visiting the south west on tour.
"My guitarist knows Busselton well (but) we have never taken the Van show to WA before," he said.
"I know people will enjoy it, It's going to be a night to remember."
The show is part of a limited number of performances around the country following an extended break for Boyd.
Other bands expected to grace Albies' stage over summer include British India, Kasey Chambers, Ash Grunwald, and Dave Hole.
Albies licensee Greg Harding said live music at the venue had been a long time coming.
"I love my music, and feel Busselton is in need of a regular live band venue," he said.
"We are going to book the best touring acts and I'm looking forward to providing entertainment for the people of Busselton."
The set will take place on Saturday October 29 at Albies Bar and Bistro on Queens Street.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.oztix.com.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.