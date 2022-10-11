House of the Week | Settle in, you are home

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This huge five bedroom, two bathroom home with a theatre and study has room for the entire family. The 1000sqm size block houses all of the space and comfort that you would ever need, and it's vacant and ready to be made a home right now.
Entering the home via the grand entrance it takes you straight through to the massive open plan living, dining and kitchen area with high ceilings.
From this area you have a picturesque vista out to the established, well-kept and easy care reticulated gardens.
Heading out to the rear yard you will be greeted with a large alfresco for entertaining with friends and family, an in-ground trampoline for the kids to have some fun and a path straight to the beautiful 8m (approx) swimming pool, with a covered decked area.
The outdoors also features gated side access to a rear powered garage, which has been converted to a salon area. Fitted with lighting, air-conditioning, a plumbed connection, separate WC, you could turn this into your at home business or fit it out as an extra room.
The home is situated in the ever popular Provence Estate, minutes from the Busselton CBD and walking distance to Georgiana Molloy Anglican School.
